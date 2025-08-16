Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 124,893 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 523.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,893 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $75.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

