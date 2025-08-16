Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 281,674 Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,635,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 281,674 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 600,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Price Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Iamgold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

