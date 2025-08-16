Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 676 Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Fluor worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 800.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 222.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 121.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. Fluor Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

