Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.80.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $443.47 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

