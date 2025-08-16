Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:ARW opened at $123.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

