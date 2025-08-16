Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Spire worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Spire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Spire Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:SR opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

