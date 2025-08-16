Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.91% of Couchbase worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.93. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $158,739.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,987 shares in the company, valued at $239,859.87. This trade represents a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Robert Carey sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 94,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,210. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,084 shares of company stock worth $3,172,904. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Couchbase from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

