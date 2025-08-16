Deutsche Bank AG Buys 252,125 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 177.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.54% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

KNSA opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, COO Eben Tessari sold 138,614 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,601,984.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,178. This trade represents a 73.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 27,594 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $800,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,223.30. The trade was a 74.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 675,486 shares of company stock worth $21,044,633. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.