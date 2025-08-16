Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,272 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Fabrinet worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $330.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.93. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $356.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

