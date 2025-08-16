Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,292,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

