Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Nomad Foods worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $879.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

