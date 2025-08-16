Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 213.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,069 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $724.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.10. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $54.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

