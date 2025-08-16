Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.73. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other Life Time Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,843.20. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

