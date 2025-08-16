Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.55 Million Position in Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,441,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,789,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 442,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $600.05 million, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lori Freedman acquired 9,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 846,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,912.41. This trade represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 252,264 shares of company stock worth $725,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

