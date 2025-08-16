Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.63 Million Stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of MKS worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 1,330.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in MKS during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

