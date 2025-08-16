Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,440.96. The trade was a 79.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

