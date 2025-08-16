Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.21 Million Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of NMI worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NMI by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 168,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

