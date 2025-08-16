Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7,429.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Brookfield Renewable worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 97.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

BEPC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

