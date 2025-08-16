Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.66 Million Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IDYA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.09. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

