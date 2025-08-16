Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,947 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.77% of OLO worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 138,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OLO by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, insider Robert Morvillo sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,135.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 386,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,340.80. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherri Manning sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $49,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 297,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,748.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,630 shares of company stock valued at $925,654. Corporate insiders own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.58. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $10.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

