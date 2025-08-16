Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,116 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.85% of Pulmonx worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 9,923 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,058.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 366,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,939.95. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 23,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $71,362.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,231 shares in the company, valued at $358,726.86. The trade was a 24.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $136,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Pulmonx Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.43. Pulmonx Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Corporation will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

