Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,780 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $324,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 89,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATMU opened at $43.46 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.51 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

