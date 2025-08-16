Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,223 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,591.0% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 339,871 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $25,534.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,326. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $106,745.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,934.85. This represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,267 shares of company stock valued at $217,815 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

