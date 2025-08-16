Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.31 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of UFP Industries worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2,505.4% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.6%

UFPI opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.