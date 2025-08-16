Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.70 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of ExlService worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

