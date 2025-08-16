Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.55. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

