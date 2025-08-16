Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,692,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,325 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICL. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ICL Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

