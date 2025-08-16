Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VWO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

