Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7,983.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $20,230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HQY stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.79 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 97,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $10,954,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,403,750. This trade represents a 56.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

