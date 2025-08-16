Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,777,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3408 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

