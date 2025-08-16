Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425,828 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,672.31. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

