Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,321 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Macerich were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.26.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

