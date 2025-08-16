Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.59% of Travere Therapeutics worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 493,736 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 227,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

