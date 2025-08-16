Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 116,292 Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,292 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Camping World were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Camping World by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $17.32 on Friday. Camping World has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.