Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,302 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSKFree Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,177,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 51.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $138.62 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

