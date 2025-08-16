Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 16,875 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $62.49 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $734.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.