Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 16,875 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $62.49 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $734.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John B. Sanfilippo & Son
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.