Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SiTime were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,000. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 5,112 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total value of $1,050,669.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,033,638.12. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $9,708,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $221.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.22. SiTime Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $268.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 2.20.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

