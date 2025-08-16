Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of Veris Residential worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 192,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 501,867 shares during the last quarter. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,028,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $18.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

