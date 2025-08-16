Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of National Health Investors worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after buying an additional 101,808 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 611,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,494,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 551,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after buying an additional 340,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NHI shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 40.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

