Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 881,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 758,947 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $28,024,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,005,000 after buying an additional 331,066 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,465,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 340,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after buying an additional 249,552 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

