Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,482 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.72%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

