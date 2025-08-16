Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,681 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a current ratio of 12.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 29,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,636.08. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 490,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,845,882.63. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,406 shares of company stock worth $12,013,920. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

