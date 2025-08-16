Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,770 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 66,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $480.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.46 and a 12-month high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

