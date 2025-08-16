Deutsche Bank AG Sells 56,085 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in News were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 3,546.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of News to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NWS opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. Analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

