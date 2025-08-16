Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,644 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 214,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,138,000 after buying an additional 181,829 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22,131.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,008,000 after buying an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

BIO stock opened at $285.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average of $255.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.