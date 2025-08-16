Deutsche Bank AG Sells 696,447 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696,447 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

KRG stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

