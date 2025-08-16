Deutsche Bank AG Sells 985 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,130,000 after buying an additional 1,107,166 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after buying an additional 658,518 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,499,000 after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,630,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,301,000 after buying an additional 321,223 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,211,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of -2.56. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

