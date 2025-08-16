Deutsche Bank AG Takes $8.25 Million Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,028 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.66. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $134.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

