Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,032,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $416,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,508,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,268,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after acquiring an additional 514,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,747,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 153,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,111,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 345.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

