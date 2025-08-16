Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,537 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Enersys worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enersys by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ENS opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $104.36.

Enersys Increases Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enersys

In other news, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

